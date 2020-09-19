Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.05 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $27,575.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000427 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002177 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,213,563 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.