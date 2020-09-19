Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post $365.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.99 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $355.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECPG. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. 784,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,713,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,291,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after buying an additional 611,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,476,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

