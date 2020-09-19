Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lifted to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.54.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

