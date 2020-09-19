Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Short Interest Up 9.9% in August

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 390.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

EIGI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.87. 1,614,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,587. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

