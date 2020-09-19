Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Thursday.

ENLAY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 963,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,667. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

