EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 318.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 50,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 944,289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

ENLC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.62. 3,394,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,422. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

