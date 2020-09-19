Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Update

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 978,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.56. 1,541,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

