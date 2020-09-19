EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,619.52 and $2.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.42 or 0.04659671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034773 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

ENTRC is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.