Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,100 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 636,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

EVC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 577,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Entravision Communication has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the second quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the second quarter worth $81,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 4.0% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 872,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 199.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

