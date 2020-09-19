Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Envista from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 54.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envista by 10.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $5,499,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Envista by 5.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

