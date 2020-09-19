EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,049,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,471,000 after buying an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after buying an additional 112,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.71. 5,865,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,804. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

