EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. VTB Capital downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,630,000 after acquiring an additional 67,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,628. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $338.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.