Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.5% of Equinor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Equinor ASA and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinor ASA -4.30% 9.01% 3.06% Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03%

Dividends

Equinor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Equinor ASA pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunoco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sunoco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equinor ASA and Sunoco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinor ASA 4 5 9 0 2.28 Sunoco 0 3 7 0 2.70

Sunoco has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Sunoco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunoco is more favorable than Equinor ASA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equinor ASA and Sunoco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinor ASA $64.36 billion 0.82 $1.84 billion $1.48 10.63 Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.15 $313.00 million $2.27 11.06

Equinor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. Equinor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sunoco beats Equinor ASA on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 6,175 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.