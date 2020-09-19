Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,739 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Essent Group worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Essent Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 83.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

