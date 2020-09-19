Essentia (ESS) Market Cap Hits $742,306.09

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Essentia has a market cap of $742,306.09 and $7,591.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

