Ethereum Classic Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $610.34 million and approximately $517.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00047334 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, ChaoEX, Bit-Z and Exmo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.52 or 0.03468634 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Liquid, Kraken, Coinone, CoinExchange, Huobi, Bit-Z, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, Bibox, Coinut, Koineks, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, FCoin, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitsane, YoBit, Coinnest, BigONE, ZB.COM, Binance, Crex24, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Bithumb, RightBTC, Instant Bitex, BCEX, C-CEX, CoinEx, Exrates, Coinroom, C2CX, Exmo, HitBTC, HBUS, BTC Trade UA, BtcTrade.im, QBTC, ABCC, Coinhub, Bitbns, Gate.io, BTC Markets, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, Korbit, EXX, Ovis, OKCoin International, CoinTiger, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Gatehub, Coinsuper, Indodax, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Bitfinex, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

