EtherGem Price Up 29% Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $166,154.45 and $22,453.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.04676097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009028 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034841 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.