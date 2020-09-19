Etherparty (FUEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $279.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $491,228.33 and approximately $279.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $527.36 or 0.04758832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034718 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

