Ethos (ETHOS) Price Hits $0.0272 on Exchanges

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ethos token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Ethos has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.04676097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009028 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034841 BTC.

Ethos Profile

ETHOS is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.