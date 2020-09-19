E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of E*TRADE Financial worth $26,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,525,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,608,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,534 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,917,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,474,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

In other news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.