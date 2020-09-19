Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUCMF opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. Eurocommercial Properties has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $12.77.

About Eurocommercial Properties

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

