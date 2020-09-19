Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS EUCMF opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. Eurocommercial Properties has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $12.77.
About Eurocommercial Properties
