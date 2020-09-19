Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EUXTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ING Group lowered Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded Euronext from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $$118.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. Euronext has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $118.30.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

