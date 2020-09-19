Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 787,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,356. The firm has a market cap of $223.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,366 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,370,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,267,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

