EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $317,285.42 and $262.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,999.63 or 1.00209080 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00657294 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.01409077 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005536 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00117459 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

