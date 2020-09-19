Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $66.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 106.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,936,000 after purchasing an additional 78,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Evergy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

