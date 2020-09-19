Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Short Interest Update

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

XAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

XAN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 862,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,418. Exantas Capital has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Exantas Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 559.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Exantas Capital in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Exantas Capital in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.