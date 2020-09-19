Expanse Price Reaches $0.0614 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $8,467.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

