Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

EXTN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 920,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,491. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Exterran has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $183.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exterran will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Exterran during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

