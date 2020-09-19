Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

VVUSQ stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -1.60. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.