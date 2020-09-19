FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io, FCoin and Bit-Z. FansTime has a total market cap of $771,010.18 and $239,345.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00044802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00245639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.01466289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000719 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, FCoin, CoinMex, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.