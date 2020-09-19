FantasyGold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $40,992.86 and $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00249256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00093161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.01484294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00223090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

