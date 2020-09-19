FedEx’s (FDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America currently has a $300.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.33.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $256.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

