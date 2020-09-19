Fetch (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.93 or 0.04539160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034955 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

