Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Short Interest Update

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

FCAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

FCAU stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,063. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

