Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.53.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

