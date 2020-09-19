Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $266.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

