FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches Market Cap of $464,508.92

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $464,508.92 and approximately $278.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $520.43 or 0.04692905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034764 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

