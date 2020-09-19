FirmaChain Price Up 4.1% This Week (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. One FirmaChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and $4.31 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00249430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00093692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.01465137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00223696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000713 BTC.

FirmaChain Token Profile

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Token Trading

FirmaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

