First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBNC. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBNC opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $614.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.