First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 55.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 89.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,986. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $462.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

