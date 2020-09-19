First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $922.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen V. King acquired 27,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Busey by 249.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 948,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 676,982 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.