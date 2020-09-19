First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 20,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $126.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.46.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

