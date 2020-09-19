First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report sales of $108.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.98 million and the highest is $110.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $106.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $436.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.20 million to $440.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $444.63 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $454.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on FR shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20,893.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,109. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

