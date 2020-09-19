First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 985,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 685,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 187,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 153,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. 634,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

