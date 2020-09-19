First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $14.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.31.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.54. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.22.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.