First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $18.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FQVLF. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $14.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.31.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.50. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.