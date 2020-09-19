First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $187.48

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.48 and traded as low as $177.70. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund shares last traded at $180.28, with a volume of 1,504,669 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 146.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

