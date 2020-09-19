First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $17,165,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after buying an additional 159,575 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,382,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $63.26. 85,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,048. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.