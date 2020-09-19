First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. 2,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807. First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66.

