First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First US Bancshares stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of First US Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FUSB stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $7.07. 17,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.52.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.